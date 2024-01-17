Open Menu

ECP Warns Against False Info From Fake CEC WhatsApp Account

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has cautioned the public to remain vigilant and disregard false information spread through a fake WhatsApp account impersonating Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has cautioned the public to remain vigilant and disregard false information spread through a fake WhatsApp account impersonating Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the recently identified fake WhatsApp account is being circulated with a picture of the CEC.

