ECP Warns Against False Info From Fake CEC WhatsApp Account
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has cautioned the public to remain vigilant and disregard false information spread through a fake WhatsApp account impersonating Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.
According to an ECP spokesperson, the recently identified fake WhatsApp account is being circulated with a picture of the CEC.
