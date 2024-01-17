ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has cautioned the public to remain vigilant and disregard false information spread through a fake WhatsApp account impersonating Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the recently identified fake WhatsApp account is being circulated with a picture of the CEC.