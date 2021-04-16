Edible items at affordable prices in Ramazan Bazaars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fayyaz Khan Sherpao on Friday said that edible items including vegetables,maize and other products were being sold at 25 percent discounted rates at fair price shops at Ramazan bazaars.

During his visit to various bazaars and markets in Bajaur, he warned of stern action to be taken against profiteers and hoarders and directed the district administration to remain vigilant and show zero tolerance in this regard.

He directed shopkeepers and butchers to clearly display the price lists at prominent places for the facilitation of masses.