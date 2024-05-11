Open Menu

Education Basic Right Of Every Child: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Education basic right of every child: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said on Saturday that education

was the basic right of every child and the requirement of modern era as well.

He stated this while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony after

launching the O-level classes, inaugurating the laboratory and laying the

foundation stone of the new block at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public school (QDPS)

Jaisarwala Branch, Daska tehsil.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Anwar Ali, local authorities of QDPS, parents

of children and others participated in large number.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was making revolutionary

reforms in education system to encourage them to move forward in practical life,

including promoting the quality of education in the province.

The motorcycle and

electric scooter scheme was a link to this chain.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that parents and teachers should

pay special attention towards the character building of their children and encourage

them to progress on merit by hard work.

He said that for the development of country and the nation, it was necessary the

new generation should be taught such scientific and technical subjects that would

increase their ability and efficiency.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School Daska

was an excellent and developing educational institution, the launch of O-level classes

was nothing less than a blessing.

The DC also distributed prizes to the students who got prominent position and congratulated

them.

