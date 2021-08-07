UrduPoint.com

Efforts Underway To Make Punjab Green: Advisor To CM Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 07:25 PM

Efforts are underway to make Punjab green as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, said Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood

Talking to media here Saturday after attending a function of tree plantation organized by PHA at Saint Mary's academy he said that on the special directives of CM Punjab, the PHA Rawalpindi was planting thousands of saplings on various highways and greenbelts of Rawalpindi city under monsoon tree plantation campaign. He said that a large number of saplings were planted under the campaign and the citizens and students of schools and colleges were also motivated and involved in the ongoing campaign. Saplings were also distributed among the citizens for green points established at various roads of the city, he added.

He informed that all the departments concerned including PHA in different cities of Punjab were making earnest efforts to achieve the targets set for monsoon plantation drive. The activity will help bring changes in climate change phenomena and environmental pollution will be reduced considerably, he said.

Later, the Advisor also planted a sapling on the occasion.

He said, "We are taking all possible steps to provide a pollution free and healthy environment to the citizens."He further said that people from all walks of life were being involved in this public welfare campaign and awareness was being spread to achieve the target.

Asif Mehmood urged the citizens to come forward and play their due role to make the campaign a success.

