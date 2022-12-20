UrduPoint.com

Ehsaas Wall Established At Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Ehsaas Wall established at Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab government, "Ehsaas Wall" has been established at the Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sufian Dilawar during his visit to Ehsaas Wall.

Talking on the occasion, the AC said the purpose of Ehsaas Wall was to provide essential items to deserving people in a dignified manner.

Philanthropists of the city could deposit their extra clothes, jerseys, coats, shoesin the Ehsaas Wall, so that needy people would take it free of cost, he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Visit Sialkot (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

29 minutes ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

37 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

45 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

1 hour ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

1 hour ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.