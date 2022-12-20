Ehsaas Wall established at Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab government, "Ehsaas Wall" has been established at the Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sufian Dilawar during his visit to Ehsaas Wall.

Talking on the occasion, the AC said the purpose of Ehsaas Wall was to provide essential items to deserving people in a dignified manner.

Philanthropists of the city could deposit their extra clothes, jerseys, coats, shoesin the Ehsaas Wall, so that needy people would take it free of cost, he added.