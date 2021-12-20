EIB hands over stolen vehicle to owner

(@FahadShabbir)

Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered a vehicle stolen from Gujranwala and handed it over to the actual owner, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered a vehicle stolen from Gujranwala and handed it over to the actual owner, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The vehicle was recovered by the personnel of the Excise Intelligence Bureau at Shergarh district Mardan.

The Toyota Corolla vehicle carrying registration No.449HE was lifted in Gujranwala on November 11, 2021 and after a fake number 4220 B was installed on it in Abbottabad.

In a statement, the Director General (DG), Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that the department has recovered hundreds of stolen vehicles and handed them over to their owners.

He said that the process of public service will continue. He said that all mobile squads of the department remain alert for public service.

The owner has been informed about the recovery of his vehicle, who has expressed gratitude to the DG and other concerned staff of the department.