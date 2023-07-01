Eid cleanliness operation: RCB removes over 3300 tons entrails

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under grand operation launched to clean Cantt areas, removed over 3300 tons entrails of sacrificial animals on Eid ul Azha.

According to a RCB spokesman, Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Imran Gulzar also visited different cantt areas and the control room set up in RCB office to check arrangements finalized under grand cleanliness operation.

He also appreciated performance of the staff concerned and their response given to address complaints of the residents.

The officers concerned on the directives of the CEO also visited different areas and appreciated the performance of the sanitary staff and RCB teams.

The spokesman informed that nearly 650 complaints were received during three days of Eid ul Azha which were addressed immediately.

RCB had formulated a comprehensive plan to remove entrails of sacrificial animals during Eid ul Azha holidays.

The spokesman said that the board on the directives of the CEO RCB had finalized all the arrangements for Eid ul Azha.

Leaves of the field staff had been cancelled, he said adding, all available resources were utilized to complete the cleanliness task and remove entrails of the sacrificial animals during Eid ul Azha holidays.

An awareness campaign was also run to apprise the public about garbage collection points and other arrangements.

He informed that a special central complaint cell was established in RCB office which was working round the clock to attend complaints of the residents.

10 complaints centers were also set up in all wards of cantonment board, he said adding, thousands biodegradable garbage bags were distributed among the residents.

The citizens were advised to use the garbage bags to dump offal and entrails at the dumping points. Grand eid cleanliness operation which started on first day of Eid at 6 AM continued till third day of Eid ul Azha and no cantt area was left unattended, he added.

As many as 750 sanitary workers, 22 sanitary supervisors, three Sanitary Inspector and a public health officer were performing duties to supervise the cleanliness operation.

Nearly 118 vehicles including mini dumpers, dumpers, tractor trolleys, Suzuki pick-ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, jack trolleys were used to complete the cleanliness operation.

The banners were also displayed in different areas of all the wardens with phone numbers of the supervisors, he added.

A special monitoring team was also formed besides developing a system to monitor the performance of the officials from the control room.

The spokesman informed that rain emergency cell was also working round the clock during Eid ul Azha holidays.