Eid shopping spree reaches to climax in Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Eid shopping spree on Tuesday reached to its peak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where a great rush of people was being witnessed in the outlets of readymade garments, bangles, sweets and Peshawari Chappal.

As only a few days left in Eid, all small and major bazaars of Peshawar including Qissa Khawani, Karimpura, Jhangirpura, cantonment, boards and university roads were flooded with Eid shoppers. The people were seen busy selecting choice shoes and garments for themselves and loved ones for Eid-ul-Fitr.

On Tuesday, the readymade garments, bangles and Peshawari chappal outlets attracted a large number of shoppers including youth and girls in the city markets packed with a variety of imported and local garments and shoes as special Eid packages.

The stitched Salwar Kameez, Kurata shirts, especially of lawn and cotton prints, varieties of bangles and Peshawari and Carsaadda Chappals have dominated the city's fashion markets and shopping arcades.

Following prices discounts on most locally made footwear and stitched clothes in Peshawar as a special Eid offer, most of the residents of nearby districts including Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Swabi, Mohmand and Bajaur districts are visiting Qissa Khwani, Jahangira Mohalla and adjoining markets to buy their favorite lawns and cotton prints, which was hardly seen in the past.

The poor families are taking a keen interest in buying stitched Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, cotton and lawn readymade garments besides henna and artificial ornaments. "I liked readymade garments for Eid as it was more affordable than tailored stitched suits," said Umar Khayam, an employee of the education Department while talking to APP at Mall Road Peshawar.

"I have bought two cotton suites one each for myself and brother and would come again on Chand Raat with the hope that prices of shoes and others items would come down," he added.

Zubair Khan, a tailor in Latifabad and fashion designers in Jahingirabad, Shafi Market, Cantonment and Hayatabad told APP that women aged 18 to 35 were taking keen interest in Shalwar kameez and Kurta, artificial jewellery and henna this Eid.

"I hired extra labour, working till sehri to fulfill the customers' Eid orders,'' he said, adding new booking had been closed due to loadshedding and huge stock.

He said the increase in shop's rents, labour, load shedding and fabrics materials were major reasons behind the hike in tailors' charges, adding one suite was currently being stitched at Rs1,500 to 2,000.

Sajid Khan, a resident of Pabbi told APP that he bought a stitched Shalwar Kameez suit for Eid as it was more economical than tailors made suits, adding Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, an amalgamation of modernity and traditions, with matching Peshwari Chappal, enhanced one's look on Eid in this part of the country.

Shalwar Kameez with leather-made Peshawari Chappal had widely been recognized as the symbol of traditions and culture in Pakistan especially in KP, where the majority of people prefer it on Eid and other festivals.

Peshawari Chappal has made deep inroads into Pakhtoon society and is also being used in wedding and engagement ceremonies. "I have purchased eight sets of Peshawari Chappals for myself, friends and relatives to look different on Eid," he added.

A great rush of girls is being witnessed on henna stalls ahead of Chand Raat at cantonment and city markets. "I came from Nowshera to decorate my hands with a henna expert to avoid rush on Chand Raat at Deans Trade Centre," Sidra Qaiser (25) told APP.

Shoppers and customers complained about high prices of fabrics and shoe materials, traffic jams and lack of car parking in shopping malls in Peshawar and urged the caretaker government for immediate solutions to make Eid shopping convenient for people.

"I broke my fast on the road the other day due to a massive traffic jam at Qissa Khwani," Sajid Ali said.

He said people had to park vehicles in a one-kilometer distance of shopping areas mostly on the roadside and had to pay fine in case their car was lifted by traffic police.

The people suggested proper car parking facilities at shopping malls by making it mandatory before issuing no objection certificates and quick removal of all stuff from footpaths to facilitate Eid shoppers.

They also demanded action against professional and non-professional beggars so that the shopkeepers could complete their shopping with ease in the last days of Ramazan.