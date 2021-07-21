UrduPoint.com
Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated In Sialkot With Compliance Of COVID-19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in Sialkot with compliance of COVID-19 SOPs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated with religious zeal and zest here in the city with strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19.

The Eid congregations in the city were held at Eidgahs, mosques and open places where Ulema and Khateebs in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of sacrifice.

Special prayers were also offered for unity, solidarity and progress of Pakistan, well-being of the Muslim Ummah and emancipation of the oppressed Muslims world over and eradication of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Eid prayers people sacrificed camels, cows, goats and sheep.

Sialkot police had chalked out foolproof security plan for Eidul Azha toavert any untoward incident.

