Eight Committee Reports Presented In Senate
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Senate on Friday received eight reports from various committees, covering a range of legislative and policy matters.
The reports presented included, The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Annual Report of the Committee for the period June 2024 to March 2025, Report from the Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024,
The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, The National Institute of Health (Re-organization) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and The Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2025
