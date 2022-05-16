Eight held with narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Zafar, Waqas, Farooq, Waheed, Ghafar, Ramzan, Faizan and Awais and recovered1.2 kg of hashish, 110 litres liquor and 03 pistols 30-bore from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.