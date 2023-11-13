Open Menu

Election Commission Of Pakistan Bench Defers Indictment Of PTI Chairman In Contempt Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan bench defers indictment of PTI chairman in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt case.

The four-member ECP bench, headed by Member Nisar Durrani conducted the hearing. None of three accused appeared in person despite issuance of notices by the ECP to the effect.

Interior Secretary Aftab Durrani personally submitted the report regarding non-production of the PTI chairman from the Adiala Jail.When questioned about the possibility of holding the hearing in jail due to potential security concerns, the secretary mentioned that the ministry authorized such arrangements.

The PTI chief's lawyer submitted a written request for postponement of the proceedings citing the reason of non-appearance of his client.

The bench on the occasion underscored that it operated in accordance with the Constitution and the Elections Act. It raised a query about the legal authorization for conducting hearings in jails, prompting the interior secretary to request time to obtain the ministry's opinion.

When told about the presence of Fawad Chaudhry in the Adiala Jail, the bench expressed its intention to issue an order on the matter.

Asad Umar's lawyer also sought adjournment of the case.

The ECP subsequently postponed the case till December 6.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail December From Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Special Diwali programme organized for prisoners

Special Diwali programme organized for prisoners

2 minutes ago
 Petrol pump manager killed during robbery, bystand ..

Petrol pump manager killed during robbery, bystander injured

6 minutes ago
 AJK President lays foundation stone of Poonch Uni ..

AJK President lays foundation stone of Poonch University projects

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM directs to impose ban on new huntin ..

Balochistan CM directs to impose ban on new hunting licenses

2 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Khawar Manika in land grabbing ..

LHC grants bail to Khawar Manika in land grabbing case

2 minutes ago
 Govt blacklisted 111 social media-apps offering on ..

Govt blacklisted 111 social media-apps offering online interest based loans: Sen ..

50 minutes ago
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recover ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recovers Rs.13.58m from defaulters in ..

1 hour ago
 Nigeria's ruling party consolidates power with loc ..

Nigeria's ruling party consolidates power with local election wins

1 hour ago
 Formation of caretaker govt in KP completed after ..

Formation of caretaker govt in KP completed after oath-taking of 9-member Cabine ..

1 hour ago
 PMDC to launch national mental health awareness ca ..

PMDC to launch national mental health awareness campaign

1 hour ago
 Enmity claims two lives

Enmity claims two lives

1 hour ago
 World Diabetes Day to be marked tomorrow

World Diabetes Day to be marked tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan