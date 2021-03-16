UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Dismisses PPP's Plea Against Issuance Of Funds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:35 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday dismissed a plea submitted by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the issuance of funds to lawmakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday dismissed a plea submitted by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the issuance of funds to lawmakers.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Irshad Qaiser, a member from Khyber Paktunkhwa, heard the petition. After hearing the arguments, ECP declared PPP's petition non-maintainable.

The plea was submitted and argued by PPP's Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

Lifetime achievement award for Rahat Fateh Ali Kha ..

3 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz leveled baseless allegations to influ ..

3 minutes ago

Agriculture experts express concern over certified ..

3 minutes ago

Court seeks NAB report on co-accused death in fake ..

3 minutes ago

East Africa Law Society Says Takes Uganda to Court ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.