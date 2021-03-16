Election Commission Of Pakistan Dismisses PPP's Plea Against Issuance Of Funds
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:35 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday dismissed a plea submitted by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the issuance of funds to lawmakers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday dismissed a plea submitted by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the issuance of funds to lawmakers.
A three-member ECP bench headed by Irshad Qaiser, a member from Khyber Paktunkhwa, heard the petition. After hearing the arguments, ECP declared PPP's petition non-maintainable.
The plea was submitted and argued by PPP's Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.