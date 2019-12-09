Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) puts off PTI petition for disqualification of Faryal Talpur

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned a plea seeking disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur as member of the Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned a plea seeking disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur as member of the Sindh Assembly.Headed by acting Chief Election Commissioner Altaf Ibrahim, a bench of the commission resumed hearing of the case as lawyers representing the PPP leader and the petitioners turned up before it.Over the course of the hearing, the petitioners' counsel sought time to file response on the petition.Granting his request, the ECP directed all parties to the case to furnish their replies on the next hearing.The acting CEC directed them to come prepared on the next date to forward their arguments in the case.

At a previous hearing on Nov 5, the commission had issued a notice to Ms Talpur to submit her comments on the petition.Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as member of the provincial assembly.They stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer �Sadiq and Ameen'.Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated.They added Talpur has been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts and pleaded that she be disqualified as member of the Sindh Assembly.