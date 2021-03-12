UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Tribunal Fixes Date For Hearing Of NA-13 Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:49 PM

Election Tribunal fixes date for hearing of NA-13 case

On the request of Sardar Shahjahan, former candidate of PML-N NA-13 Mansehra, Election Tribunal Friday served notices to both parties for next which would be held on March 22

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :On the request of Sardar Shahjahan, former candidate of PML-N NA-13 Mansehra, Election Tribunal Friday served notices to both parties for next which would be held on March 22.

Shahjahan's writ petition was rejected on the last hearing owing to a non suit basis.

Plaintiff Sardar Shahjahan filed a writ petition against the victory of Saleh Muhammad Khan during general elections 2018 which was rejected on the last hearing owing to non suit.

From the last few hearings, the lawyers of the plaintiff Sardar Shahjahan did not appear before the election tribunal.

On the request of PTI member national assembly Saleh Muhammad Khan, the tribunal rejected the petition.

Sardar Shahjahan challenged the results of few polling stations and claimed that the opponent Saleh Muhammad Khan rigged the elections.

The PML-N candidate challenged the results and sought to recount of the votes. However, Khan has retained the seat after the recounting.

Related Topics

Election Hearing National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lawyers Mansehra March Election 2018 NA-13

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces to impose smart lockdown fro ..

24 minutes ago

PHC Abbottabad rejects MPA bail request in double ..

35 seconds ago

AFC decision shows its confidence in UAE&#039;s in ..

35 minutes ago

IMF welcomes China's greater focus on high-quality ..

36 seconds ago

Improvement to HK electoral system has firm consti ..

37 seconds ago

DC chairs meeting of anti polio drive

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.