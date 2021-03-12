Election Tribunal fixes date for hearing of NA-13 case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :On the request of Sardar Shahjahan, former candidate of PML-N NA-13 Mansehra, Election Tribunal Friday served notices to both parties for next which would be held on March 22.

Shahjahan's writ petition was rejected on the last hearing owing to a non suit basis.

Plaintiff Sardar Shahjahan filed a writ petition against the victory of Saleh Muhammad Khan during general elections 2018 which was rejected on the last hearing owing to non suit.

From the last few hearings, the lawyers of the plaintiff Sardar Shahjahan did not appear before the election tribunal.

On the request of PTI member national assembly Saleh Muhammad Khan, the tribunal rejected the petition.

Sardar Shahjahan challenged the results of few polling stations and claimed that the opponent Saleh Muhammad Khan rigged the elections.

The PML-N candidate challenged the results and sought to recount of the votes. However, Khan has retained the seat after the recounting.