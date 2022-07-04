UrduPoint.com

Electric Supply Suspended As First Monsoon Spell Hit Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Electric supply suspended as first monsoon spell hit Hyderabad

The city received its first monsoon showers on Monday with light to moderate rainfall which started around 6 pm and continued for more than 2 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The city received its first monsoon showers on Monday with light to moderate rainfall which started around 6 pm and continued for more than 2 hours.

The downpour turned the hot and humid weather pleasant. However, the rain entailed widespread power outages as Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) itself disclosed that 125 out of 570 feeders of 11 KV had been shut down for safety reasons.

The feeders which had suspended the power supply include 32 from Hyderabad district while 93 from Tando Allhyar, Mirpurkahs, Sanghar, Umerkot, Jamshoro and other districts.

The complaints about the outages being reported from around the city suggested that a still higher number of the localities had been deprived of the power supply.

The rain created problems for the markets of the sacrificial animals as no drainage system was in place.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that the rain would intermittently continue till July 6 during the ongoing first cycle of the monsoon showers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Company Hyderabad Jamshoro Sanghar July Market From

Recent Stories

AJK PM invites investors to grab opportunities

AJK PM invites investors to grab opportunities

51 seconds ago
 Sudan's Burhan says army stepping back for civilia ..

Sudan's Burhan says army stepping back for civilian govt

53 seconds ago
 Man's body with throat slit found in Hyderabad

Man's body with throat slit found in Hyderabad

56 seconds ago
 Ahsan blasts PTI for making less work on public in ..

Ahsan blasts PTI for making less work on public interest projects

58 seconds ago
 Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukrain ..

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

4 minutes ago
 Big-hitting Rybakina hails 'gift' after reaching W ..

Big-hitting Rybakina hails 'gift' after reaching Wimbledon quarter-finals

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.