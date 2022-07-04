Electric supply suspended as first monsoon spell hit Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The city received its first monsoon showers on Monday with light to moderate rainfall which started around 6 pm and continued for more than 2 hours.

The downpour turned the hot and humid weather pleasant. However, the rain entailed widespread power outages as Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) itself disclosed that 125 out of 570 feeders of 11 KV had been shut down for safety reasons.

The feeders which had suspended the power supply include 32 from Hyderabad district while 93 from Tando Allhyar, Mirpurkahs, Sanghar, Umerkot, Jamshoro and other districts.

The complaints about the outages being reported from around the city suggested that a still higher number of the localities had been deprived of the power supply.

The rain created problems for the markets of the sacrificial animals as no drainage system was in place.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that the rain would intermittently continue till July 6 during the ongoing first cycle of the monsoon showers.