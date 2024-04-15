Emergency flood control room setup at CM Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Keeping in view of the possible flood situation due to ongoing spell of torrential rains in the province, "Emergency Flood Control Room" has been established at Chief Minister's Secretariat, with the purpose to coordinate with relevant stakeholders regarding all kind of activities/information and emergencies across the province.

The control room will perform duties round the clock and bring the information into the notice of Chief Minister in case of any kind of emergency or untoward situation anywhere in the province.

Deputy Secretary (Governance) of Chief Minister's Secretariat Mohsin Iqbal has been nominated as Focal Person/In-charge of the Emergency Flood Control Room, which can be accessed on the following numbers:

UAN: 091-111-712-713, Fax No: 091-9210707, WhatsApp No: 0343-2222949

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the district administrations, Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Rescue Service and all other relevant entities to remain on high alert in order to effectively deal with any possible emergency situation, further directing them to ensure all kind of required arrangements so as to minimize the possible losses to human lives and properties in the prevailing situation.

He has also directed the district administration and local government bodies to ensure availability of relevant staff in the field, adding that SOPs and directives issued by PDMA in this regard must be implemented.

He has directed the concerned quarters to regularly monitor the flood situation in the rivers and to take necessary arrangements for protection, rescue and relief of the people in case of any flood emergency.

"Affected and displaced people due to rain related incidents be provided with temporary accommodation/shelters and other necessary facilities", the Chief Minister has directed. He has asked the health department to set up medical camps in the rain affected districts of the province, ensuring availability of required staff, equipment and medicine so as to provide immediate and best medical assistance to the people injured in the flood caused incidents.

The chief minister has further directed to take steps for availability of staff and medicines in the hospitals. He has directed the authorities concerned to compile detailed report of losses to human lives and properties due to current rains and flood.

He has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in certain parts of the province, and said that the provincial government would provide all possible assistance to households/individuals affected by recent rains and flood in the province.