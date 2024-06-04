Court awards death sentence in murder case

A local court awarded death sentence to a person found guilty of killing a man in 2021, in the limits of Hazro police station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) A local court awarded death sentence to a person found guilty of killing a man in 2021, in the limits of Hazro police station.

The court announced the judgment of death sentence on Tuesday in a murder case registered against the convict for killing a man in 2021, in the jurisdiction of Hazro Police Station.

The judge also imposed a fine on the convict to pay for damages.

According to the FIR registered under Sections 302 and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Hazro Police Station, the suspect Sajid shot dead a man over an old enmity and fled away.

Later, police arrested the accused from a hideout through human and digital intelligence.

During the trial, the prosecution produced substantial evidence against the accused, which established his involvement in the murder of the deceased. The judge, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict. The judge also imposed a fine Rs. 0.3 million on the convict as damages.

APP/nsi/378/