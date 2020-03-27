UrduPoint.com
Energy Drinks Pose Danger To Public Health, Warn Scientists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :A new study has revealed that increased consumption of energy drinks may pose danger to public health.

This effect was especially prevalent among young people, therefore, the scientists warned.

Energy drinks are non-alcoholic beverages that contain caffeine, vitamins, and other ingredients for example, taurine, ginseng, and guarana. They are typically marketed as boosting energy and increasing physical and mental performance,The Medical Daily reported.

Part of the risks of energy drinks are due to their high levels of caffeine and are more likely to cause caffeine intoxication.

In Europe, a European food Safety Authority (EFSA) study found that the estimated contribution of energy drinks to total caffeine exposure was 43 percent in children, 13 percent in teenagers and 8 percent in adults.

Studies included in the review suggested that caffeine intoxication leaded to heart palpitations, hypertension, nausea and vomiting, convulsions, psychosis, and in rare cases, death. In the USA, Sweden, and Australia, several cases have been reported where people have died of heart failure or were hospitalized with seizures, from excess consumption of energy drinks.

