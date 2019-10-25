UrduPoint.com
Enmity Claims Life In Nasirabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:50 PM

A man shot dead a person and injured his daughter over an old enmity near Shah Petrol Pump area of Nasirabad district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A man shot dead a person and injured his daughter over an old enmity near Shah petrol Pump area of Nasirabad district on Friday.

According to police sources, an alleged accused namely Haji Khan opened fire at Atar Khan along with his 18-year-old daughter.

As a result, Atar Khan died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds while his daughter sustained injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of attack is stated to be an old feud.

Soon after the incident, traffic police SaifUllah arrested an alleged accused.

He is being interrogated.

