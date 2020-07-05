UrduPoint.com
Entire Nation United Against COVID-19: CS

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz here on Sunday that entire nation was united against COVID-19.

The Chief Secretary expressed these views while addressing a function held at Landi Kotal Khyber wherein certificates of appreciation were awarded to frontline workers and officials of government departments.

Secretary Relief, Muhammad Abid Majeed, Home Secretary Ikramullah Khan and Deputy Commissioner Khyber District Mahmood Aslam were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz also distributed certificates among officials of district administration, health department, police, quarantine centers, PDMA and members of business community.

He said the entire nation was united in fight against COVID-19 and held services of Government departments in high esteem.

The CS said frontline workers, doctors, paramedics, police, district administration, business community and people had worked in coordinated effort in this fight, which is highly commendable.

He said the sacrifices of health professionals would always be remembered.

Dr Kazim Niaz highly appreciated the role of religious scholars for their support to the Government and the district administrations during the pandemic.

However, he said the problem was not over yet and we have to be more careful.

Chief Secretary said even the most developed countries with their better health governance systems had struggled during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He added that the economic situation of the country and implementation of the SOPs both were in focus, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Chief Secretary said that the support and enthusiasm of people in these times was commendable.

The cattle markets would be set up in open spaces outside the cities and arrangements would be made for observance of SOPs.

Referring to Khyber District, he said that although there were many problems in the district, however, health staff was provided all facilities on an emergency basis.

He said visitors from Afghanistan were also provided with the best available health facilities.

He said people are observing social distance, following SOPs and wearing masks, which is a notable achievement.

The Chief Secretary distributed masks, sanitizers and food among police personnel deployed at various check posts and avenues.

He also visited Emergency Services Rescue 1122 Headquarters where he was briefed by Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmed.

The Chief Secretary inspected the facilities provided by the rescue service. He also awarded certificates of appreciation to the rescue personnel.

He said the Rescue 1122 has performed exceptionally well during the pandemic.

