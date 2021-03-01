UrduPoint.com
Environment Minister Condoles With Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:51 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Ishtiaq Urmarh on Monday here expressed profound grief over the death of aunt of Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Ishtiaq Urmarh on Monday here expressed profound grief over the death of aunt of Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra.

In his condolence message Ishtiaq Urmarh expressed solidarity with Jhagra and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

