Envoy calls upon British Pakistani Councillors to work together for closer bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner in UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan while lauding the contribution of 1.6 million diasporas in the development of the UK and Pakistan called for an enhanced focus on youth's education, political and socio-economic participation and active role of women to achieve more.

He was addressing the Councillors and Mayors Convention held by the high commission Saturday and attended by around 100 British Pakistani Councillors and Mayors from across Greater London who made their voices heard on important issues pertaining to the British Pakistani community.

The purpose of the high commission's initiative was to connect with the Pakistani community through their elected leadership and provide them with a platform for sharing ideas for the welfare of British Pakistanis and promotion of Pakistan-UK bilateral relations.

The high commissioner thanked the Councillors and Mayors for their participation in the Convention, which he said, was part of his efforts to connect with the wider community and forge better understanding on issues of common interest.

He briefed the participants on the high commission's efforts to promote Pakistan-UK relations with particular focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, education and health sectors.

He also apprised them of Mission's continued efforts to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The high commissioner gave an overview of improvements brought about in the Consular Services, especially the use of technology and online appointment system.

He congratulated the community on the government's decision to grant the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

The envoy urged the participants to open Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) to benefit from various investment opportunities offered by this initiative.

The Councillors and Mayors put forward useful suggestions for the betterment of the Pakistani community in the UK which were welcomed by the high commissioner.

The participants also identified the inadequacies and problems faced by the Pakistani community where collective efforts were required.

More such Conventions would be organised at four Consulates of Pakistan in Birmingham, Bradford, Manchester and Glasgow in coming months.