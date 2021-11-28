UrduPoint.com

Envoy Calls Upon British Pakistani Councillors To Work Together For Closer Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Envoy calls upon British Pakistani Councillors to work together for closer bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner in UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan while lauding the contribution of 1.6 million diasporas in the development of the UK and Pakistan called for an enhanced focus on youth's education, political and socio-economic participation and active role of women to achieve more.

He was addressing the Councillors and Mayors Convention held by the high commission Saturday and attended by around 100 British Pakistani Councillors and Mayors from across Greater London who made their voices heard on important issues pertaining to the British Pakistani community.

The purpose of the high commission's initiative was to connect with the Pakistani community through their elected leadership and provide them with a platform for sharing ideas for the welfare of British Pakistanis and promotion of Pakistan-UK bilateral relations.

The high commissioner thanked the Councillors and Mayors for their participation in the Convention, which he said, was part of his efforts to connect with the wider community and forge better understanding on issues of common interest.

He briefed the participants on the high commission's efforts to promote Pakistan-UK relations with particular focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, education and health sectors.

He also apprised them of Mission's continued efforts to raise awareness about the ongoing human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The high commissioner gave an overview of improvements brought about in the Consular Services, especially the use of technology and online appointment system.

He congratulated the community on the government's decision to grant the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis.

The envoy urged the participants to open Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) to benefit from various investment opportunities offered by this initiative.

The Councillors and Mayors put forward useful suggestions for the betterment of the Pakistani community in the UK which were welcomed by the high commissioner.

The participants also identified the inadequacies and problems faced by the Pakistani community where collective efforts were required.

More such Conventions would be organised at four Consulates of Pakistan in Birmingham, Bradford, Manchester and Glasgow in coming months.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Technology Education Vote London Jammu Bradford Manchester Birmingham Glasgow United Kingdom Women From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘Translation’ category

22 minutes ago
 UAE stresses importance of concerted international ..

UAE stresses importance of concerted international efforts to combat human traff ..

52 minutes ago
 Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid ..

Germany confirms first two cases of Omicron covid strain

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039 ..

Ajman Ruler pardons 43 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&# ..

UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.