EPA seals 9 brick kilns, 27 stone crushers over polluting environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Sunday sealed nine brick kilns and 27 stone crushers on the charges of polluting the environment in its drive against violation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) regarding smog control.

The team comprising EPA Deputy Director Muhammad Rafique, inspectors Inamul Haq, Maqbool Hussain, Amanullah and Ata Muhammad while taking action against polluting vehicles, brick kilns and stone crushers in various parts of the district checked 62 stone crushers in the areas of Taxila, Wah Cantt and sealed 27 besides registering First Information Reports against them.

The teams checked 73 brick kilns in the areas of Gujjar Khan, Girja and Dhok Hamida and sealed nine while EPA teams inspected 18 hospitals and sealed two for not following the SOPs regarding disposal of hospital and clinical waste.

The teams also checked 887 vehicles and challaned 155 which were emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limits of Punjab Environmental Quality Standards and imposed a fine amounting Rs 101,500.

"83 vehicles were impounded during the checking which were found spreading pollution mainly due to substandard fuel consumption and improper maintenance of vehicle engines and silencers', an official of EPA said.