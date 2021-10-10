UrduPoint.com

EPA Seals 9 Brick Kilns, 27 Stone Crushers Over Polluting Environment

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

EPA seals 9 brick kilns, 27 stone crushers over polluting environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Sunday sealed nine brick kilns and 27 stone crushers on the charges of polluting the environment in its drive against violation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) regarding smog control.

The team comprising EPA Deputy Director Muhammad Rafique, inspectors Inamul Haq, Maqbool Hussain, Amanullah and Ata Muhammad while taking action against polluting vehicles, brick kilns and stone crushers in various parts of the district checked 62 stone crushers in the areas of Taxila, Wah Cantt and sealed 27 besides registering First Information Reports against them.

The teams checked 73 brick kilns in the areas of Gujjar Khan, Girja and Dhok Hamida and sealed nine while EPA teams inspected 18 hospitals and sealed two for not following the SOPs regarding disposal of hospital and clinical waste.

The teams also checked 887 vehicles and challaned 155 which were emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limits of Punjab Environmental Quality Standards and imposed a fine amounting Rs 101,500.

"83 vehicles were impounded during the checking which were found spreading pollution mainly due to substandard fuel consumption and improper maintenance of vehicle engines and silencers', an official of EPA said.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles Vehicle Taxila Sunday

Recent Stories

21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

46 minutes ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

1 hour ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

1 hour ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dub ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dubai logo at Emirates Internatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.