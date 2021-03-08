Eradication of corruption top priority, says RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that eradication of corruption from the department was top priority and warned officers of strict action against them if found involved in corrupt practices.

Presiding over a meeting to review law and order situation here on Monday, Syed Khurram Ali said that eradication of crime from the society was responsibility of police and there would be no compromise on it. He said that officers would face strict disciplinary action if failed to control crime and drug peddling in their respective areas.

The regional police officer added that a special vigilance committee would be formed for surprise visits of police stations to check performance and public facilitation.

He said that the punishment of service confiscation would be awarded to officers over delay in registration of FIR.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the law & order situation and directed police officers to increase police patrolling in the city. He said that reorganization of special branch and security branch would be made and both departments would be utilized for controlling crime.

SSP Operations Syed Zeeshan Haider, ADIG Syed Azhar Gilani and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.