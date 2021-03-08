UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eradication Of Corruption Top Priority, Says RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Eradication of corruption top priority, says RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that eradication of corruption from the department was top priority and warned officers of strict action against them if found involved in corrupt practices.

Presiding over a meeting to review law and order situation here on Monday, Syed Khurram Ali said that eradication of crime from the society was responsibility of police and there would be no compromise on it. He said that officers would face strict disciplinary action if failed to control crime and drug peddling in their respective areas.

The regional police officer added that a special vigilance committee would be formed for surprise visits of police stations to check performance and public facilitation.

He said that the punishment of service confiscation would be awarded to officers over delay in registration of FIR.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the law & order situation and directed police officers to increase police patrolling in the city. He said that reorganization of special branch and security branch would be made and both departments would be utilized for controlling crime.

SSP Operations Syed Zeeshan Haider, ADIG Syed Azhar Gilani and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Law And Order FIR From Top

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

6 minutes ago

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

13 minutes ago

Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy ..

18 minutes ago

Japan International Cooperation Agency and FAO joi ..

28 minutes ago

Turkish police detain 66 suspects with alleged lin ..

47 seconds ago

EU medical official warns of Sputnik jab 'Russian ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.