EU to conduct workshops on e-parliament; capacity building of MPAs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Training workshops on transforming legislature and capacity building of the Punjab Assembly Members (MPAs) will be held under the European Union (EU) funded project IP5-Mustehkam Parliament.

The e-parliament programme aims at providing enhanced legislative and parliamentary services to the MPAs through innovative state-of-the-art tools and solutions to enhance their performance, said IP5 project team leader Christopher Shields during a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan at the assembly chambers, here on Thursday.

Continuity of democratic process in Pakistan, strengthening of state institutions and supremacy of parliament came under discussion during the meeting.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Enayatullah Lak, Deputy Team Leader IP5- Mustehkam Parliament Dr. Syed Pervaiz Abbas, provincial coordinator Faisal Buttar and consultant Nadia Batool were also present.

Speaker Sibtain Khan said the solution to all public issues lies in supremacy of parliament, and hailed the EU over its cooperation in the health, education and other sectors.

Christopher Shields congratulated Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan on his elevation as Speaker Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, Secretary Punjab Assembly Enayatullah Lak briefed the delegation on the history of the provincial legislature, rules of procedure, parliamentary traditions and the legislation by the Punjab Assembly.