EuroVillage family-focused festival amuses residents of twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Thousands of people gathered at the Jinnah Convention Center here on Saturday to participate in “EuroVillage," a family-focused festival organized by the European Union and its Member States.

This year's celebration centered on the theme of co-creating a sustainable future, entitled "Stronger Together – Sustainable Forever."

The event showcased over 60 years of the strong connection between the EU and Pakistan, highlighting the collaborative partnership in development, trade and investment, culture, education, environment and a wide array of other areas said a news release.

In her welcome remarks, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, noted: “EuroVillage is a special event for us; we cherish the people-to-people connections it offers. This year, we want you to experience our journey of co-creating a sustainable future. Europe has the ambition to be the first climate-neutral continent but also wants to support its partners toward the green transition. Pakistan is one of the countries at the greatest risk from climate change.

The EU is working with Pakistan to help address challenges and create a sustainable future for all.”

The fifth edition of EuroVillage hosted the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to experience European sustainability and enjoy an afternoon of culture, music, and food. The festival features interactive information displays by the EU and Member States, offering games, quizzes, food, and various activities, providing visitors with an afternoon of learning, interaction, and entertainment.

The event also featured live performances by Pakistani artists including Farhan Saeed and Quratulain Balouch.

As a symbol of this partnership, an EU-Pakistan Dosti truck was displayed at the event blending the well-known Pakistani truck art with European symbols and designs.

Euro Village was co-organized by the diplomatic missions of the European Union and Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Spain.