Events held at IUB to mark Pakistan Day

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) A series of events are being held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to celebrate Pakistan Day with enthusiasm and national spirit.

On this occasion, celebrations have been going on for a week at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. A seminar was organized on the theme of Pakistan Day in Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus, Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Rao Imran Habib, Chairman Department of Political Science Prof. Dr. Syed Musawar Hussain Bukhari, Director of Students Affairs Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, Director of Information Bahawalpur Dr. Nasir Hameed, Additional Director of Students Affairs Dr. Muhammad Adnan Bukhari, Advisor IUB Kashmir and Idea of Pakistan Society, Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman, Director Media and Public Relations Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Farjad Faiz, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Under the direction of the Director Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, various societies organized competitions. Under the supervision of Advisor IUB Art and Photography Society Farjad Faiz, painting, poster, and sketch competitions were held in which Ayesha Amjad won first position, Tariq ul islam and Zaratasha Khan secured second position and Areeba Azhar won third position.

Similarly, Afaf Khan won the first position, Warda Sundus, and Huma Iqbal won the second position and Musfira Zainab and Mahfooz Ali secured the third position in the poster competition.

In the sketch competition, Muhammad Ramazan won the first position, Aisha Razia and Muhammad Nauman won the second position and Alina Muqdas and Bilal Amir won the third position.

Under the supervision of advisor IUB Performing Arts Society Prof. Dr. Qaiser Jabeen, the song and drama competitions were held. Shahzeb Khan got the first position while Owaisur Rehman got the second position and Waqas Iqbal got the third position in the song competition.

Similarly, Haroon Akhtar's team won the first position while Sania Sajid's team won the second position in the drama competition.

Under the supervision of Advisor IUB Literary Society Dr. Mazhar Hussain, urdu and English essay writing competitions were held in which Muhammad Abdullah Zulfiqar won the first position, Muhammad Zeeshan the second position and Maryam Sajid the third position in the English essay competition. Faisal Jameel won the first position, Bisma Zahid won the second position and Alyan Ashiq won the third position.

Advises IUB Debating Society under the supervision of Dr. Muhammad Asif Urdu and English debate competitions were held in which Ali Umar Arsalan won the first position, Mehr Mohammad Danish second, and Shafa Saleem the third position in the Urdu debate competition while in the English debate competition Alina Shahid got the first position, Zofishan Irshad got the second position and Maryam Ijaz got the third position. At the end of the seminar, certificates were distributed among the students who got the position.