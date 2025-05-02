EWR system implemented in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) system has been implemented in Punjab for facility of wheat farmers.

Representatives of private banks met price Control and Commodities Management Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Friday.

The secretary said that under the EWR system, farmers would receive payment of up to 70 per cent of the value of their stored wheat.

The Punjab government would give complete rent and markup for storing wheat in warehouse for four months, he said and added that 'first come, first serve' package had been started and the Punjab government was directly giving relief to wheat growers.

Ajmal Bhatti said that credit line of Rs 100 billion had been allocated for flour mills and green license holders to purchase wheat from farmers immediately.

Representatives of the banks welcomed the government relief policy and said that it would help wheat farmers to get good compensation.