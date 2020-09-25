UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex Ambassador Lauds PM For Highlighting Kashmir, Indian HR Violations In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

Ex Ambassador lauds PM for highlighting Kashmir, Indian HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Ex Ambassador Mian Sanaullah on Friday lauded the Prime Minister's speech at UN forum and highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a news channel, he said that PM had apprised the world community about human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in IIOJK.

He said the PM had also explained about self-determination policy for Kashmiri people and raised the issue of Palestinians.

He said media and digital technology had exposed the Indian provocative policies and RSS agenda being implemented in minority states of India and IIOJK.

State sponsored terrorist policy adopted by Indian rulers against the people of IIOJK and minority states had also been exposed before the world community, he added.

Related Topics

India Terrorist Prime Minister World Technology United Nations Minority Jammu Media

Recent Stories

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

10 minutes ago

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

33 minutes ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

33 minutes ago

Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Re ..

33 minutes ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan Urges UN to Establish International Day t ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.