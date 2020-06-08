UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex Provincial Minister Succumbed To COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:40 PM

Ex provincial minister succumbed to COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Provincial Minister and Leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasar on Monday lost his life in a battle against the novel coronavirus. He was 61.

He was shifted to a hospital of Karachi two weeks ago after his health started getting deteriorated due to the coronavirus, the spokesperson of Balochistan government told the media here, while confirming the ex-minister's death.

He served as the Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industry during the last tenure. He was the cousin of Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar.

The timings for his funeral prayers was not announced yet by his family.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of BAP leader and former provincial minister Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasar.

The CM said the deceased would be remembered as a legendary politician of his time and a loyalist person. He also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and patience to the deceased family for bearing this loss with fortitude.

Jam Kamal said Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasar's contributions, dedication and services to the province, and democracy would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Chief Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Commerce Family Media Government Industry Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Youth presents UAE’s model ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues new regulations to contri ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi City Municipality develops 51 play areas ..

12 minutes ago

Fans pay tribute to Ertugrul by erecting his statu ..

40 minutes ago

FAB issues HKD750 million five-year Green Bond

57 minutes ago

UAE, New Zealand discuss defence relations

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.