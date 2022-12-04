Excise recovers 96Kg hashish, 60 bottles liquor

MARDAN, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) ::Excise and Narcotics Control here on Sunday recovered 96 kg hashish, 60 bottles of liquor and 1kg of ice drug in separate raids conducted during an ongoing crackdown against the smuggling of contrabands.

In a statement issued here, Excise police thoroughly checked a truckload of a construction company during snap checking near Charsadda Motorway Interchange. Police recovered two sacks filled up with 36 kg of hashish that were hidden in the secret compartments of a truckload and arrested a smuggler identified as Hazrat Hussain on the spot.

Similarly, 60 kg hashish, 60 bottles of liquor and one kilogram of ice drug have been recovered in three other raids conducted in the district.

Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway.