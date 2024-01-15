Open Menu

Excitement At Peak As Gilgit-Baltistan's Annual Winter Feast Kicks Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The enchanting landscapes of Gilgit-Baltistan are set to witness an unprecedented celebration of winter sports as the annual seven-day Winter Feast commenced on Monday.

This year's festivities mark a historic milestone with the inclusion of the National Ice Hockey Championship, promising a week of exhilarating competitions and cultural events, according to event organizers.

For the first time in the festival's history, they said that the National Ice Hockey Championship takes center stage, drawing teams from various regions, including both male and female competitors. The icy battlegrounds are ready to host an intense showdown of skill, speed, and teamwork as the players vie for victory.

Beyond the thrill of ice hockey, the festival boasts a lineup of diverse competitions, including Ice Skating and traditional local games such as Basra, Pindok, and Baalbut. Participants from across Gilgit-Baltistan are gearing up to showcase their prowess in these unique and culturally significant contests.

One of the highlights of this year's event is the active participation of female teams in various competitions, breaking barriers and showcasing the talent and determination of women in winter sports. The inclusive nature of the festival reflects a commitment to promoting gender equality in the realm of athletics.

Gilgit-Baltistan has become a magnet for domestic and foreign tourists, drawn to the region by the allure of the winter games. The picturesque landscapes, combined with the adrenaline-pumping competitions, have transformed the area into a winter sports haven, attracting visitors in large numbers.

As the competitions unfold over the next seven days, anticipation is building for the grand finale on the 25th of this month. The closing ceremony promises a captivating blend of cultural performances, award ceremonies, and a reflection on the successes and spirit of the Winter Feast.

