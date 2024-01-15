Excitement At Peak As Gilgit-Baltistan's Annual Winter Feast Kicks Off
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The enchanting landscapes of Gilgit-Baltistan are set to witness an unprecedented celebration of winter sports as the annual seven-day Winter Feast commenced on Monday.
This year's festivities mark a historic milestone with the inclusion of the National Ice Hockey Championship, promising a week of exhilarating competitions and cultural events, according to event organizers.
For the first time in the festival's history, they said that the National Ice Hockey Championship takes center stage, drawing teams from various regions, including both male and female competitors. The icy battlegrounds are ready to host an intense showdown of skill, speed, and teamwork as the players vie for victory.
Beyond the thrill of ice hockey, the festival boasts a lineup of diverse competitions, including Ice Skating and traditional local games such as Basra, Pindok, and Baalbut. Participants from across Gilgit-Baltistan are gearing up to showcase their prowess in these unique and culturally significant contests.
One of the highlights of this year's event is the active participation of female teams in various competitions, breaking barriers and showcasing the talent and determination of women in winter sports. The inclusive nature of the festival reflects a commitment to promoting gender equality in the realm of athletics.
Gilgit-Baltistan has become a magnet for domestic and foreign tourists, drawn to the region by the allure of the winter games. The picturesque landscapes, combined with the adrenaline-pumping competitions, have transformed the area into a winter sports haven, attracting visitors in large numbers.
As the competitions unfold over the next seven days, anticipation is building for the grand finale on the 25th of this month. The closing ceremony promises a captivating blend of cultural performances, award ceremonies, and a reflection on the successes and spirit of the Winter Feast.
Recent Stories
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders audit to check performance of price control magistrates19 minutes ago
-
District RO reviews polling arrangements39 minutes ago
-
Two killed, five injured in various incidents49 minutes ago
-
ECP rejects calls for postponing general elections49 minutes ago
-
APHC slams BJP regime for imposing Hindutva agenda in IIOJK49 minutes ago
-
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates50 minutes ago
-
Ulema to highlight energy efficiency, conservation in Friday prayer sermons59 minutes ago
-
FGEHA continues operation against illegal encroachments1 hour ago
-
Dry & foggy weather forecasts across Sukkur division1 hour ago
-
Three found dead1 hour ago
-
Man gunned down1 hour ago
-
Dera police seize illegal fuel worth over Rs 2.247 million1 hour ago