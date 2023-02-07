UrduPoint.com

Existence Of Warehouses In Densely Populated Areas Dangerous: Administrator HMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 11:39 PM

The Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq Khan on Tuesday said the existence of warehouses storing combustible items in densely populated areas was very dangerous

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):The Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq Khan on Tuesday said the existence of warehouses storing combustible items in densely populated areas was very dangerous.

In a statement issued after the visit to a warehouse on the station road which had caught fire on February 6, the administrator emphasized that big warehouses should be located at a place away from the residential areas.

"These warehouses should be shifted away from the residential settlements," he underlined.

He expressed fear that a fire of the scale which engulfed the warehouse of Raees Autos, on the first and second floor of a pre-partition building bordering a branch of Habib Bank Limited, could have resulted in a human tragedy.

The administrator asked the concerned government departments to form and implement a plan for the establishment of a particular area for the warehouses.

Commenting on the firefighting capacity the administrator told that the fire brigade extinguished the blazes in around 6 hours. He appreciated the fire brigade for their tireless efforts to control the raging flames.

The administrator expressed sadness over the loss of items worth tens of millions of rupees. According to him, the burnt items included spare parts of motorbikes, tires and engine oil.

He recalled that the fire started from the first floor and flames later engulfed the second floor as well.The warehouse is located at one of the entry points of the famous Resham Bazaar.

