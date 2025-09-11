Expert Calls For Stronger Planning, Tech Use To Tackle Climate Change
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 11:31 PM
Environmental expert Maryam Shabbir Abbasi has emphasized the need for stronger planning and technological advancement to reduce the impacts of climate change
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Environmental expert Maryam Shabbir Abbasi has emphasized the need for stronger planning and technological advancement to reduce the impacts of climate change.
Speaking to a private news channel, she said that tree plantation and water recharge initiatives could play a vital role in addressing the challenge.
She said the government’s Recharge Pakistan Programme is a positive step of climate change ministry.
“If work on this project is carried out more swiftly and effectively, its outcomes can be even more significant,” she remarked.
She underlined that early warning systems are crucial to saving lives and should be further expanded.
This technology, if strengthened, can substantially reduce human losses during extreme weather events, she added.
Mrs.Shabbir observed that floods have repeatedly damaged agriculture, affected farmers, and created food security concerns.
She suggested developing an insurance mechanism for farmers to help them recover from climate-induced losses.
Highlighting the challenges in infrastructure, she noted that weak construction standards often fail to withstand flood-waters, pointing towards the need for improved engineering practices in roads and bridges.
Commenting on broader climate dynamics, the expert said that while unprecedented rains are a key factor, mismanagement and inadequate long-term planning have also contributed to the severity of the situation.
“We must focus on preparedness rather than only response,” she emphasized.
Mrs.Shabbir further explained that rapid construction and reduced land absorption capacity are worsening flood impacts.
If proper land-use planning is ensured, the water absorption issue can be managed, she added.
Despite the challenges, she noted that institutions are increasingly active in emergency response, which has saved many lives. She stressed that proactive measures and community-level preparedness will be vital for future resilience.
Recent Stories
'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dha ..
OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy supports growth; strengthens country ..
President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz Shaheed residences to express s ..
Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go as Israel presses on with Gaza ..
Expert calls for stronger planning, tech use to tackle climate change
Saudi Arabia grants 1.65 mln barrels of crude oil to Syria
PERA Force to be expanded in three Sialkot tehsils
UAE sets global benchmark in aviation safety with strong oversight & technology
Pakistan’s 1st ever All Women Expedition summits Bari La Peak
Waqas Maqsood retires from international cricket
PSCA holds prayer ceremony on Quaid’s 77th death anniversary
SID releases river flow data, HESCO chief inspects flood emergency camp, 75 fami ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz Shaheed residences to express sorrow, respect for s ..54 seconds ago
-
Expert calls for stronger planning, tech use to tackle climate change56 seconds ago
-
PERA Force to be expanded in three Sialkot tehsils1 minute ago
-
PSCA holds prayer ceremony on Quaid’s 77th death anniversary1 hour ago
-
SID releases river flow data, HESCO chief inspects flood emergency camp, 75 families relocated1 hour ago
-
Multiple absconding murder and attempted murder suspects arrested in major crackdown1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews progress on Quetta development, beautificat ..1 hour ago
-
IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign for improved services1 hour ago
-
Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Marriyum Aurangzeb1 hour ago
-
CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condoles with his family1 hour ago
-
Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedented; ministers review Lahore station, colonies1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt committed to empower minority students through education: Minister Arora1 hour ago