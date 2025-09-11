Expert calls for stronger planning, tech use to tackle climate change

Environmental expert Maryam Shabbir Abbasi has emphasized the need for stronger planning and technological advancement to reduce the impacts of climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Environmental expert Maryam Shabbir Abbasi has emphasized the need for stronger planning and technological advancement to reduce the impacts of climate change.

Speaking to a private news channel, she said that tree plantation and water recharge initiatives could play a vital role in addressing the challenge.

She said the government’s Recharge Pakistan Programme is a positive step of climate change ministry.

“If work on this project is carried out more swiftly and effectively, its outcomes can be even more significant,” she remarked.

She underlined that early warning systems are crucial to saving lives and should be further expanded.

This technology, if strengthened, can substantially reduce human losses during extreme weather events, she added.

Mrs.Shabbir observed that floods have repeatedly damaged agriculture, affected farmers, and created food security concerns.

She suggested developing an insurance mechanism for farmers to help them recover from climate-induced losses.

Highlighting the challenges in infrastructure, she noted that weak construction standards often fail to withstand flood-waters, pointing towards the need for improved engineering practices in roads and bridges.

Commenting on broader climate dynamics, the expert said that while unprecedented rains are a key factor, mismanagement and inadequate long-term planning have also contributed to the severity of the situation.

“We must focus on preparedness rather than only response,” she emphasized.

Mrs.Shabbir further explained that rapid construction and reduced land absorption capacity are worsening flood impacts.

If proper land-use planning is ensured, the water absorption issue can be managed, she added.

Despite the challenges, she noted that institutions are increasingly active in emergency response, which has saved many lives. She stressed that proactive measures and community-level preparedness will be vital for future resilience.