PSCA Holds Prayer Ceremony On Quaid’s 77th Death Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 10:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A solemn prayer ceremony was held at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters on Thursday to mark the 77th death anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
The event commenced with special prayers and Fateha for the elevation of the Quaid’s soul and for the peace, prosperity, and progress of the country.
Senior officers including the Operations Commander, PSCA officials, staff, and representatives of various law enforcement agencies participated in the ceremony.
Participants paid glowing tribute to the unparalleled services and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, acknowledging his unwavering commitment, integrity, and struggle for the creation of Pakistan.
A spokesperson for the PSCA said the day serves as a vital reminder of the Quaid’s ideology and is an opportunity to pass on his legacy to future generations. “His principled leadership remains a guiding light in nation-building and unity,” the spokesperson added.
