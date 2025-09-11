PERA Force To Be Expanded In Three Sialkot Tehsils
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 11:31 PM
Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali on Thursday interviewed candidates for 93 posts to extend the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) to Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial
Senior police officers also joined the process, as officials from Punjab Police are being deputed to make the force functional without delay.
The DC said PERA had already shown encouraging results in Sialkot city by curbing profiteering and encroachments, and its expansion to other tehsils would strengthen implementation of government regulations across the district.
She added that only reputed and capable officers were being selected in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, assuring that PERA would soon be fully operational in all four tehsils of Sialkot.
