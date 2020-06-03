UrduPoint.com
Faisal Javed Condoles Sad Demise Of Lawmakers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:22 PM

Faisal Javed condoles sad demise of lawmakers

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of PTI lawmaker Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel due to COVID-19 pandemic

He also expressed grief over the sad demise of MNA Munir Khan Aurakzai and Sindh Human Settlement Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch.

In a condolence message, he prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and give their families and friends enough strength to cope with these huge losses.

