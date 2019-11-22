The district administration was planning to initiate projects of the city's beautification soon in addition to highlighting cultural aspects of the area

These projects would be completed by the joint collaboration of various departments and industrialists.

It is decided that main roads, chowks/intersections, underpasses, overhead bridges and boundary walls of different institutions in the city would be made beautiful by coloring and drafting of certain designs and arts.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali gave briefing to a group of industrialists and traders and informed them ideas and aspects of beautification of the city and heritage preservation.