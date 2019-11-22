UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad City's Beautification To Be Initiated Soon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:04 PM

Faisalabad city's beautification to be initiated soon

The district administration was planning to initiate projects of the city's beautification soon in addition to highlighting cultural aspects of the area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration was planning to initiate projects of the city's beautification soon in addition to highlighting cultural aspects of the area.

These projects would be completed by the joint collaboration of various departments and industrialists.

It is decided that main roads, chowks/intersections, underpasses, overhead bridges and boundary walls of different institutions in the city would be made beautiful by coloring and drafting of certain designs and arts.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali gave briefing to a group of industrialists and traders and informed them ideas and aspects of beautification of the city and heritage preservation.

