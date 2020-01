Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdown notice

(@imziishan)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) released power shutdown schedule in connection with repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for January 11 and 12

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) released power shutdown schedule in connection with repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for January 11 and 12.

According to schedule, the electricity will remain suspended from 9am to 5 pm from Sereena feeder emanating from 132KV university grid station.

The electricity will also remain suspended from 9am to 1pm form Khalid feeder emanating from 132KV Mureedwala grid station, model city feeder emanating from 66KV old thermal grid station, Amin Town feeder emanating from 132KV old thermal grid station, new Amin Town, Malipur road, Jhumra road, Zia town, Lyallpur Galleria, Mobilink, Saeed Colony and Madni feedeers emanating fron 132KV Steem power grid station.

The power will remain outage from 9am to 5 pm from FIEDMC and Cars Paint feeders emanating from 132KV FIEDMC grid station.

On January 12,power shutdown schedule will be observed from 9am to 1pm from new Awagat feeder emanating from 132KV Jarranwala grid station.