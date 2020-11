Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from KTM-1 feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Lyallpur Galleria, Zia Town, Mobilink, Chak 208 Road, Saeed Colony, KTM-II and Fertilizer feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Mobilink, Best Export and Model City feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Mansooran feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Mangoana, Bukharian and Ahmad Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Hindoana feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Barnala, Jhumra City, Sultan Nagar, Parco, Faisalabad Steel, Sandal, Kamal and Zeeshan Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, People's Colony and Khayaban Colony feeders originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, City Housing, Jandanwala, Rasool Pur and Sajjad Estate feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (November 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from Torianwala, Rajana, Kotla, Mureedwala, Soondh, Mamonkanjan, Bungalow and Aslam Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. whereas Mochiwala Road, Pensara Road, Hamza Board, Maqbool Pur, Jhang Road, Dawakhari and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 11.

Meanwhile, power supply from Zahid Jee, Sitiana Village, Neeli Bar, Ravi, Maddoana, al-Mehmood, Ali Abad, Jassoana Bungalow, new Sitiana, Wannihar Mill, Al-Mustafa Shaheed and Sammundri Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station and Dry Port feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (November 11, 2020).