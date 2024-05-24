Open Menu

Faisalabad Municipal Corporation Purchases Rs 150m Machinery

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Faisalabad Municipal Corporation purchases Rs 150m machinery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Municipal Corporation has purchased machinery worth Rs 150 million for revamping and improvement of Local Bodies Department.

According to official sources, the machinery including seven trucks, one trolley, and one excavator machine have been purchased after three decades. The machinery will be utilised for anti-encroachment operation, repair of streetlights, etc.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed handed over the keys of the excavator to officers concerned. Chief Officer Muhammad Zubair Wattoo and other officers were present. She said that Municipal Corporation staff was active in the city for removing encroachments, rehabilitation of streetlights, etc. She said that clearing encroachment from footpaths was vital for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and peddlers.

Earlier, the CO briefed about the details of the machinery and its working.

