Fake accounts case: Asif Zardari sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad has sent former president Asif Ali Zardari on judicial remand to jail in fake accounts case.The fake accounts case came up for hearing before AC Islamabad led by Judge Muhammad Bashir Friday.NAB team presented former president Asif Ali Zardari in the court.NAB Prosecutor told the court a new progress has been achieved in the case.

One accused has recorded statement and he has to be confronted with Asif Zardari. Therefore, more physical remand be granted in respect of Asif Zardari.Asif Zardari came up on rostrum and said " he is not being allowed to offer Eid prayers.

If Irfan Mangi is here then I will ask what Islamic state it is as my daughter is not allowed to meet me despite court's permission.Faryal Talpur sister of Asif Zardari has filed application seeking transit remand to attend Sindh Assembly session.

The court has sought reply from public prosecutor on this count.Filing petition to seek A class facilities in jail, Asif Ali Zardari said medical facilities and the permission to meet family members be also granted.The court while sending Asif Zardari on judicial remand has ordered that he be presented before it on August 19.