UrduPoint.com

Fall Of Dhaka, APS Tragedy Teach Unity, Brotherhood, Love: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Fall of Dhaka, APS tragedy teach unity, brotherhood, love: Ashrafi

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said the fall of Dhaka and Army Public School (APS) tragedy which coincidentally occurred on the same date, December 16, gave the lesson of unity, brotherhood and love.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said the fall of Dhaka and Army Public school (APS) tragedy which coincidentally occurred on the same date, December 16, gave the lesson of unity, brotherhood and love.

He said the mishap of East Pakistan happened because of personal interests and egoism while the sorrowful incident of APS united the whole nation at one platform to counter enemy's nefarious designs with collective efforts.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council told APP that the enemy was engaged in conspiracies against Pakistan in a bid to create division between the nation and Pakistan Army. Some elements working on foreign agenda were spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan, he added.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan Army, martyrs, Ghazis and people in the tragedy of East Pakistan, he said the survival and security of any nation and its homeland was possible only with the mutual understanding between the nation, army and defense forces.

He said the culprits hatching conspiracies against Pakistan created a division between the people and army in East Pakistan, which unluckily caused separation between the East and West Pakistan.

Ashrafi said if the political and military leadership of the time had attempted to address the issues through mutual consultation and unification and had recognized the enemy's plots, Pakistan would not have been divided.

He said even today certain elements were burning midnight oil to create division in the nation and army to weaken Pakistan, but they had failed and would be so in the future.

He said sacrifices of the nation brought positive results by eliminating terrorism from the country.

He proposed the religious and political parties to ink an accord to improve the social and economic conditions of the country on the permanent basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Oil Dhaka Same Middle East December From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

France accused as parcel bomb wounds Russian in Ce ..

France accused as parcel bomb wounds Russian in Central Africa

4 minutes ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa favourite to keep ANC leaders ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa favourite to keep ANC leadership despite scandal

4 minutes ago
 Albanians Hold Protests Near Serbian Embassy Amid ..

Albanians Hold Protests Near Serbian Embassy Amid Tensions in Kosovo - Reports

4 minutes ago
 ADC-I Larkana reviews arrangements to observes 15t ..

ADC-I Larkana reviews arrangements to observes 15th death anniversary of Shaheed ..

4 minutes ago
 French Defense Ministry Approves Contract to Begin ..

French Defense Ministry Approves Contract to Begin European FCAS Fighter Jet Con ..

14 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Trading Down 15% at Around $ ..

Gas Futures in Europe Trading Down 15% at Around $1,260 Per Thousand Cubic Meter ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.