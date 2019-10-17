(@imziishan)

Family members of staff of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Pakistan have visited museum at national monument and got acquainted with the rich historical and cultural heritage of Pakistan

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019): Family members of staff of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Pakistan have visited museum at national monument and got acquainted with the rich historical and cultural heritage of Pakistan.The ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizade has expressed pleasure on the twitter account of the embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan.

He expressed that the family members of the staff got acquainted with the rich historical and cultural heritage of Pakistan.The ambassador while talking to the Online News Agency has said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan have been enjoying unique commonalities of historical, religious, cultural and political nature that cut across geographical distances and divisions.

The relations between two brotherly countries states accelerated and now demonstrate rare example of solidarity.The ambassador said that Azerbaijan has very good tourism infrastructure, the ancient and modern architecture, the unique nature, the rich historical, cultural and natural heritage of the country attracts visitors from all over the world, especially from Pakistan as people of Azerbaijan have great respect for Pakistani.