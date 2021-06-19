Family members protest against 'illegal detention' of their member by police

A local family launched protest against the police allegedly for disappearing its detained member during raid by bailiff carried out at Khan Garh police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :A local family launched protest against the police allegedly for disappearing its detained member during raid by bailiff carried out at Khan Garh police station.

Muhammed Afzal, resident of Gairay Wahin, filed application to local Sessions Court that Khan Garh police had kept his brother named Safdar Burani under illegal confinement. He blamed that the police had subjected his brother to severe torture at its private cell, which caused him to bleed through his nose and ears. He prayed to the court to get his brother released immediately through bailiff action.

The court ordered the bailiff to recover the citizen from illegal police custody. However, the applicant said, when they reached to the police station along with the bailiff, the victim was not present. As result, it had to return back without recovering his brother.

Following which, the family members amassed outside of police station to demonstrate against the alleged police action. They demanded of top police authority to provide them justice. The protest was continued till filing of this report.