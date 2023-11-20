Famous playwright Haseena Moin remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Famous Pakistani playwright Haseena Moin was remembered on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Monday.

Born in Kanpur on November 20, 1941, she received her early education in her ancestral region and, after partition in 1947, migrated with her family to Pakistan.

She lived for a number of years in Rawalpindi, then moved to Lahore and, in the 1950s, settled in Karachi, where she graduated from the Government College for Women in 1960 and earned her Master of Arts in History from Karachi University in 1963.

In 1969 Iftikhar Arif, Head of the script department at PTV-Karachi Centre convinced Moin to write a play for the Eid transmission titled Eid Ka Jorra. The celebrated writer penned several tv hits through the length of her decades-long career.

Shehzori, Zair Zabar Pesh, Uncle Urfi, Ankahi, Tanhaiyaan, Parchaieyen, Bandish, Dhund, Dhoop Kinarey, Aahat, Kasak, Pal Do Pal and Tere Ajane Se were some of her most popular plays.

Her play Gurya won an award at the Global TV Plays Festival in Tokyo for best script and direction. She was the writer of the first coloured drama in Pakistan, aired on ptv called Parchaiyan, which was directed by Mohsin Ali.

She also wrote Pakistan's first original script 'Kiran Kahani' which aired in the early-1970s. Before this, PTV used to rely on novel-based scripts.

Besides a few Pakistani film stories, she also wrote a story Indian film Henna.

At the age of 79, she died in Karachi on March 26, 2021.