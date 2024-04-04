Open Menu

Farewell Held In Honor Of Retired SP Chitral

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 01:01 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A farewell ceremony was held in honor of Muhammad Sattar Khan, the retiring Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation of Lower Chitral, on Thursday.

According to details, Khan, Muhammad Sattar Khan a dedicated and esteemed officer completed his 40-year career in law enforcement with a legacy of unwavering service and professionalism.

The farewell event hosted at the Police Line featured a poignant Iftar dinner and a heartfelt tribute to Khan's exceptional contributions.

District Public Prosecutor Ayaz Zarin along with senior police officials and representatives of the community gathered to express their gratitude and admiration.

In his address, Khan expressed his deep appreciation for the support and camaraderie he had received throughout his tenure.

He emphasized the importance of integrity and dedication in policing, praising the Lower Chitral police force for their unwavering commitment to serving the public.

Participants lauded Khan's leadership and unwavering pursuit of justice. Gifts were presented to the retiring officer in recognition of his outstanding service.

APP/ghf

