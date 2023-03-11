UrduPoint.com

Farooq H Naek Elected Unopposed As Member Of IPU's Standing Committee On Human Rights And Democracy

March 11, 2023



Senator Farooq H. Naek, a member of the Pakistani delegation, has been elected unopposed as a Member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's (IPU) Standing Committee on Human Rights and Democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Farooq H. Naek, a member of the Pakistani delegation, has been elected unopposed as a Member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's (IPU) Standing Committee on Human Rights and Democracy.

This occurred during a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) of the IPU, which was held at the Media Centre of the Bahrain International Circuit, in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain.

Senator Naek was nominated by the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan for a vacancy on the IPU Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights to be filled during the 146th IPU Assembly and related meetings, which are currently taking place from the 11th to 15th of March, 2023, at the Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB). The overall theme of the IPU Assembly is "Promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies: Fighting intolerance".

Senator Naek's candidacy was supported by members of the Asia-Pacific Group, and the delegation from the Kingdom of Thailand withdrew their candidacy in favor of Senator Naek's nomination.

In his speech to the Parliamentarians from the Asia-Pacific Group Member countries, Senator Naek emphasized his experience as a seasoned parliamentarian and professional lawyer who has always played a significant role in promoting democracy and human rights in national and international parliamentary and legal fora. He expressed his gratitude to the Members for supporting his candidacy and assured them that he would represent the Asia-Pacific Group effectively.

The IPU is a global organization of National Parliaments based in Geneva, Switzerland, dedicated to promoting peace through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue. It currently has 178 Members and 14 Associate Members.

Joint Parliamentary delegation from Pakistan is headed by Senator Farooq H. Naek and includes Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Members of National Assembly of Pakistan. The delegation is currently in Manama on the invitation of IPU and the Parliament of Bahrain for participation in the 146th IPU Assembly.

