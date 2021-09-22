Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover looted money

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday stressed the need for implementing strict national accountability bureau (NAB), laws to recover looted money from corrupt elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday stressed the need for implementing strict national accountability bureau (NAB), laws to recover looted money from corrupt elements.

The NAB had recovered 538 billion rupees from corruption cases, he said while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on illegal assets possessed by Nawaz Sharif, he said the NAB would recover huge amount as penalty from Ex Prime Minister who found guilty in corruption cases.

Replying to a question about austerity measures taken by the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is making official tour with full austerity. He said the leaders of last regimes had spent a colossal amount for foreign trips.

To a question about using modern technology for next elections, he said Opposition is reluctant to adopt electronic voting machine system for general elections. About extension of NAB chief, he said the decision has not taken yet.